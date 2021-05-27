Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,541 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $22,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

