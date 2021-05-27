Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chemed were worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chemed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Chemed by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chemed by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $494.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.61. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.