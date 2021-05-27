Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of UGI worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

