Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,017 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,900 shares of company stock valued at $26,142,609. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $103.99 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

