RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.270-0.280 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.39. 1,294,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.90. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,033.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $428.43.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,411 shares of company stock valued at $17,427,801 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.