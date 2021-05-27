River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $212.81

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.81 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 209.56 ($2.74). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 2,982 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.19. The company has a market cap of £179.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $2.34. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.63%.

In other news, insider James Barham sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £19,673 ($25,702.90).

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

