Rohit Gupta Sells 60,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GNW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 2,916,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

