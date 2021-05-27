Roth Capital Trims Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Target Price to $7.00

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Remark alerts:

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.99. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.