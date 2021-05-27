Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Rotork has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

