Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Given a C$0.18 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.18 target price on Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROVR opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rover Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. It holds interests in the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property totaling an area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

