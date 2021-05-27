Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $29.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.