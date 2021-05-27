Royal Bank of Canada Raises International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Price Target to $11.00

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. International General Insurance had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 23.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,274,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after buying an additional 347,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

