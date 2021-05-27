Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger Sells 558 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20.

RY stock opened at C$124.45 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$86.96 and a 1 year high of C$124.62. The company has a market cap of C$177.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$119.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.90.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

