Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,315.80 ($17.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £102.73 billion and a PE ratio of -9.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,333.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,334.83. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

