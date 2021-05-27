Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $59,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,324,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. Argus upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.