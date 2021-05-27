Royce & Associates LP Has $64.34 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.28% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $64,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,579. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

