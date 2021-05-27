Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,915 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.51% of Carlisle Companies worth $43,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.68. 3,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,784. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.72 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

