RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in RPM International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

RPM traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $93.71. 6,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. RPM International has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

