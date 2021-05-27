Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,035. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

