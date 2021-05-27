Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $24.49. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 1,085 shares.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $33,387,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $857.95 million, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

