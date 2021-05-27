Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its position in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Safehold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Safehold by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Safehold by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

