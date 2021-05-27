Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €123.70 ($145.53).

SAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SAF traded down €1.34 ($1.58) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €118.20 ($139.06). The company had a trading volume of 692,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €121.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.32. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

