Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 42.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

Shares of SAIA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.84. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,577. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Saia has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

