Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the April 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

