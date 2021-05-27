Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the April 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Get Saipem alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.