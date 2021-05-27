San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Down 16.7%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 131,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 111,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

Kairos Metals Corp. provides copper, gold, and silver exploration services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

