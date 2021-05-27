Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

About Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

