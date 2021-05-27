Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s (SARTF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $511.00.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $417.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $445.05 and its 200 day moving average is $435.48. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

