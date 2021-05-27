Savix (SVX) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Savix coin can now be bought for $6.51 or 0.00016601 BTC on popular exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $395,228.80 and $94,706.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Savix has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00084740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00020156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00983953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.44 or 0.09644539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00092782 BTC.

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 104,470 coins and its circulating supply is 60,736 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.