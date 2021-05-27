SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Holdings Decreased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.69% of SB Financial Group worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.90. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.25. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

