Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

