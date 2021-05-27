Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,189 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 42,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 287,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of TEF opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.