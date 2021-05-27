Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,646 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 19.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 6.25.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

