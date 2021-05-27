Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BW. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $731.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 2.80. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

