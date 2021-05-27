Scotiabank Increases American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.