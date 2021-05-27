Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Seagate Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of STX stock opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

