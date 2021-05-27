Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of STX opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

