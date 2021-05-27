Seaport Res Ptn Comments on CMS Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMS. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

