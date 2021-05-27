Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of Secom stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.30.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

