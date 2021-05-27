Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.60.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $293.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.57 and its 200 day moving average is $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

