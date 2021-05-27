Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,361 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.96 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

