Seele-N Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.61 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00978742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.37 or 0.09696956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00093351 BTC.

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

