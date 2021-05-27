Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 2,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 493,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

SEER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.69.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

