Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading Down 3.3%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.20. 19,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 5,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

About Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

