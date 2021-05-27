Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.54. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,921 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

