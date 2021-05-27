Selfkey (KEY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.81 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $43.09 million and $3.81 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00083902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00951943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.33 or 0.09561215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00093768 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

