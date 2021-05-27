Sepio Capital LP Has $1.29 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR opened at $158.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.02 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

