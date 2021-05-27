Sepio Capital LP Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140,200 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Western Union by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 179,914 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.