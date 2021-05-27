Sepio Capital LP Has $851,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

DKNG stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.