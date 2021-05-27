Sepio Capital LP Raises Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PB opened at $73.47 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

