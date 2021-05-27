Sepio Capital LP Reduces Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

